Waven Launches Second Chapter Of Season Lance-Dur

Ankama Games have released a new content update today for Waven, bringing about the second chapter to their current season.

New Battle Pass tiers and challenges await, ending on December 19.

Earn rewards like emotes, pets, visual effects, and companion skins.

Platinum Pass holders gain access to all rewards, only in this chapter.

Indie game developer and publisher Ankama Games has launched a new content update for Waven as Season Lance-Dur gets a new chapter. This one is called Chapter 2: Belladonna and features a new set of Battle Pass tiers and challenges that you can take on daily and weekly. Along with the ability to collect new rewards throughout the game with various ways to unlock them. We have the notes on the system below, as this new chapter will carry players through the next few weeks and prepare them for Chapter 3, with this set of challenges ending on December 19.

"The ladder is reset to zero for this new season, but still rewards the best players with chests, Wakfu Fragments, and gems to buy cosmetic items in Waven's in-game shop. All participants will receive 500 Wakfu Fragments to exchange for Albuera chests, which allow them to add rings, armbands, spells, and companions to their decks. ​Battle Pass challenges are available every week, and players can earn between 10 and 50 stars. As these stars accumulate, you can progressively unlock the rewards for this chapter! Emotes, pets, visual effects, and companion skins can be collected throughout the Belladonna chapter.​"

"Each Battle Pass has its own set of rewards, but the Platinum Pass unlocks them all! You can collect all the rewards at any time, provided you have enough stars. ​All these rewards are only unlockable in the Combat Pass for the duration of Chapter 2: Belladonna. If you forget, the rewards will wait patiently in a mailbox, in-game, when the next chapter is launched. Season tickets, on the other hand, can only be used for the current chapter. ​The poisonous Belladonna will be followed by the final chapter of the Lance-Dur season: named Albuera, it will last until mid-January and will offer new seasonal battles, challenges, rewards, and much more."

