WB Games Announces New Platform Fighter MultiVersus

WB Games dropped a trailer for a new game today as we're getting a new platform fighter with their characters called MultiVersus. Askin to Super Smash Bros., Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Brawlhalla, this is a free-to-play game in which you'll be fighting with characters that all fall under whatever properties Warner Bros. owns. So a lot of stuff from DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, etc. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles (hmm… no Nintendo Switch, we see), with cross-platform play so anyone can play against anyone, along with dedicated server-based rollback netcode and content-filled seasons. There's no timeframe for the game's release, but it's pretty clear from the presentation video below, this was probably meant to debut during DC FanDome and got pushed back for some reason.

MultiVersus will showcase a variety of beloved heroes and personalities to team up with or compete against in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC Super-Villains); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); an extraordinary original creature named Reindog; and many more to come.

Featuring matches with a strong emphasis on online cooperative gameplay, every fighter will be outfitted with a deep set of combat mechanics that distinguish the game's fresh take on 2 vs. 2 gameplay. This allows combatants to boast customizable movesets that combine dynamically with other characters as they battle for supremacy. From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack being unexpectedly paired with Shaggy and his sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark's face-swapping ability being used to complement Superman's laser vision, the impossible can become possible through surprising team combinations and matchups. The game's fun filled multiplayer bouts can be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments from awe-inspiring worlds, such as Batman's Batcave, Jake and Finn's Tree Fort and many others. MultiVersus will also include intense 1 vs. 1 clashes and a 4-player free-for-all mode where only one fighter can come out on top.