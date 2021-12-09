WB Games Announces Wonder Woman Title During The Game Awards

During The Game Awards 2021, WB Games revealed they have a new Wonder Woman game on the way in partnership with DC Comics. Working with Monolith Productions to help develop the game, it looks like we're going to be getting a solo adventure game based around the Amazonian warrior. From what we know, the game will center around Diana of Themyscira in the fight to "unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world." However, this is just a game announcement and there's no footage beyond the teaser trailer of Diana in her gear with the Lasso of Truth. Considering this is all the studio chose to release about the game at this time, don't be shocked if we don't see anything more substantial for it until sometime next year. For now, enjoy the teaser until we find out more.

"Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic DC Super Heroes of all time, standing for truth, justice and equality for over 80 years, and we're proud to be creating an exciting new gaming chapter in this legendary character's legacy," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "The talented team at Monolith Productions is building upon their strengths to bring players a Wonder Woman game that is unlike anything they have ever experienced." "At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honored to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman," said David Hewitt, Vice President, Studio Head, Monolith Productions. "The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we're excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play."

