WB Games & NetEase Announce Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

WB Games and NetEase Games revealed a new Harry Potter mobile title on the way for both iOS and Android called Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. This one is going to be an interesting mix of genres for a mobile title with this IP as they're releasing a free-to-play immersive collectible card title mixed together with an MMO wizarding dueling game that features several RPG elements. Those in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania regions can pre-register for the game right now at the link above, which will come with some bonuses when the game is released. There's no formal release date on it yet beyond the idea it's coming out in "2022", but if they're already taking registration, we're guessing late-Spring or early-Summer for this one. Here's more info, pics, and the latest trailer from the announcement.

InHarry Potter: Magic Awakened, players will begin as young witches and wizards who have just received their acceptance letters to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Fans can customize their own character and go on to experience all the hallmarks of a magical education including purchasing school supplies at Diagon Alley, wearing the Sorting Hat to be sorted into a House and competing in the Duelling Club. Witches and wizards will also embark on a riveting new story, featuring familiar faces from the original Harry Potter series and new characters alike. As players progress, they will learn spells and charms that can be cast through the form of cards. Players need to accumulate magical knowledge to master these spells, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations – learning what to cast and when – as they venture through increasingly challenging trials, duel other players and master the magic in their own illustrious wizarding journey.

"With Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, we have worked jointly with NetEase Games to create the most robust multiplayer experience set in the wizarding world and we are very excited to launch the game globally," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened utilizes the best-in-class development and publishing capabilities of both NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Games to bring players a captivating gameplay experience with compelling features, an in-depth collectible card system and beautifully distinct art style." "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has been a huge success with our current players and the fan reception has been extraordinary," said William Ding, Founder and CEO of NetEase, Inc. "We are excited to open this title to a worldwide audience, and we believe fans of one of the world's biggest brands will be delighted that they can embark on adventures and experience an immersive story through a marvelous journey in the wizarding world, with infinite possibilities empowered by magic."