We Finally Get Shiny Fennekin Community Day Today In Pokémon GO We're finally getthing Shiny Fennekin today in Pokémon GO May 2023 Community Day, which unlocks two special moves for Delphox.

Pokémon GO has been in a hectic state recently with the player's reaction to Niantic's changes. Remote Raids have been nerfed, which has made many players, including prominent influencers, publicly question if the game is still worth playing. Even with all of this, it's hard to not get excited by getting another Starter Community Day. At long last, Fennekin Community Day is here in Pokémon GO, introducing Shiny Fennekin to the game. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for today's Pokémon GO Community Day event for May 2023 which will feature Fennekin:

Date and time: Today, Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



Featured Pokémon: Fennekin, the Fire-type Starter of the Kalos region Evolving Fennekin or Braixen all the way up to Delphox will unlock the special Fire-type move of Blast Burn. This is the signature Pokémon GO Community Day move of all Fire-type Starters. Trainer Battles: 110 power Gym and raids: 110 power There will be another evolution bonus. Delphox will be able to learn the move Mystical Fire starting at the beginning of Community Day and will continue to be able to unlock this move after the event concludes. Trainer Battles: 60 power, decreases your opponent's Attack Gyms and raids: 60 power

Field Research: It will reward Fennekin encounters, Ultra Balls, and more.

It will reward Fennekin encounters, Ultra Balls, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Fennekin Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Fur and Flames. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.

Event bonuses: Triple Stardust for catching Pokémon Three-hour Incense Three-hour Lure Modules Photobomb encounters from Pokémon GO Community Day snapshots. Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Half-Stardust Traids Double Candy for catching Pokémon Two Special Trades Braixen will appear in Tier Four Raids after the event. These Raids will be in person only, and Niantic notes they will feature the following bonus. Niantic writes: "Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Braixen, Fennekin will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Fennekin that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during May Community Day's three-hour event period."



