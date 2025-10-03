Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: england, jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 3, london

We Got To Try Out Jurassic Park Evolution 3 In London

We were invited out to a special demo event in London, England to try out Jurassic Park Evolution 3 ahead of the game's launch

Article Summary Hands-on at a London event with Jurassic Park Evolution 3 before its official release

New features include more park management, dinosaur habitats, and ride experiences

Immersive demo showcased training, crisis management, and eco-lab simulation rooms

Jurassic Park Evolution 3 launches October 21, 2025, promising big improvements

It's not often someone says, "Hey, you wanna come out to England to play a park tycoon game about dinosaurs?" But we got the chance to play a demo of Jurassic Park Evolution 3 in the heart of London. Frontier Developments invited a bunch of journalists and content creators out to have a special experience, as we were "training" to run our own Jurassic World park in a simulation training session, complete with the experience of having some, shall we say, "issues" along the way. Let us take you on a journey from event to preview!

For this particular event, the team took over the old Museum of London location near St. Paul's Cathedral, which has been used for several other awesome things, such as several filming locations for Endor. For us, they changed it into a location for the Dinosaur Intregation Network. Canonically, the game takes place between Jurassic World Dominion and Jurassic World Rebirth, with the reality that dinosaurs now live among us everywhere. So instead of trying to eliminate them or push them into specific locations, the video game world posits the idea that we should just open up parks and research centers all over the world. What could go wrong, right?

We were given a tour of a training facility within the Dinosaur Integration Network, all designed to prepare us for the simulation session (playing a demo of Jurassic World Evolution 3). They took us through a few different areas for fun. The first was a sort of Planning and Construction area where they showed us how we could use the terrain to our advantage while also showcasing the different types of buildings we could use. Different types of walls and fencing for various dinosaurs on display to keep them and people safe. Plus two new types of theme park additions, including hot air balloon rides over the park, and the Creatacious Cruise, where you take a kayak down a river near the dinosaurs.

Next, we were taken outside to the "Feeding Pen" area, where they would bring in several of the younger dinosaurs, which were called "juveniles." We arrived in the middle of two different sets, and we had just missed the herbivore Lokiceratops, who, as you can see, made a proper mess of the place. But that's okay, because we were about to see the… velociraptors?! Yeah, probably not the best idea to bring a ton of people into the pen at that time, but that's okay, we got to see one of the juveniles with a handler, who was able to teach us a thing or two about how they're trained.

We were quickly shoved along into the "Paleo-Ecology Lab," where they showed us how they go about recreating plant life from all those years ago, along with making specific plants that work in different environments in Jurassic World Evolution 3. The key here was to let us know that dinosaurs of different types thrive in different conditions, much like regular animals do. So in order to make them feel at home, so to speak, we have to make sure they have a proper home worth living in.

From there, we were finally taken into the "Simulation Room" where Cabot Finch (Graham Vick) makes a return, super enthusiastic about finding the best of the best to take part in this test run, and we even got some words of encouragement from Dr. Ian Malcolm himself (Jeff Goldblum), telling us that they need the best and the brightest to help life find a way. Overall, this was one of the best presentations we'd been to in a while, as the team went all out to make this an immersive experience for everyone involved.

From there, we were finally plopped into the demo for Jurassic World Evolution 3. The demo came in two parts: a preview of the Toutorial phase, and some time ot play in Sandbox Mode with a park that's already been made with a chance to expand and manage it. Getting things started, we were guided through the tutorial by both Malcolm and Finch, along with a host of other scientists and park managers who showed us how best to make the park work. We were able to bring in a new dinosaur family, set them up in an area they could live in, provide services to the park, bunch the new dinos with a second set of new dinos, and even address an emergency. This was as quick a learning experience as we've had in the series, as they guide you through every step.

And trust us, there's a LOT of steps you'll need to remember and pay attention to. For as streamlined and hefty in content as this game is, it packs everything in here that will also probably drive you crazy. Like having maintenance boxes all over the park to have crews do regular checks to make sure the fences. Security systems that need teams to be assigned to them in case of an issue. Regular checkups on the dinosaurs from the dino-equalivant of a veterinarian. The park tasks you with being on top of everything, and if you can't be on top of it, setting up six contingency plans to let you know when something goes wrong.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom; part of it was getting the park right. For example, when you put a new dinosaur set into the park, you have to make sure the environment suits its needs. So you need to add wetlands, foliage, shrubbery, tall trees for shade, and different plant life that they can eat. If they happen to be carnivores, a schedule should be created to ensure they get meat every day. Making sure they feel at home and don't grow sick or famished or left in a spot they can't thrive in. We also got to learn how to add new facilities and research to the park to make sure everyone is doing well on both sides of the fence, as well as how ot manage staff.

The Sandbox Mode of Jurassic World Evolution 3 was a bit more fun and less hand-holding, but it also came with challenges. For example, a number of things were set up, but you had to make them happen, such as letting out a new set of flying dinosaurs into the caged wild so they could start thriving on their own. We were given an area where dinosaurs were released and were thought to be under control, until it was brought to our attention that no one had installed a fence before telling us they could be released, and now they were just running wild.

We didn't get very far in Sandbox Mode, however, as the last piece of our tour came with some issues. Someone hacked the training facility, and by proxy, some of the dinosaurs were getting loose. So we were all shoved into a bunker very quickly and told to keep calm while the situation was being handled. Honestly, I thought they would have a raptor behind a cage try to jump-scare us, but they didn't go that far.

Overall, it was an awesome time at the event, and the demo was pretty great, too. There are a lot of vast improvements from the first two, and it's a fun experience on top that doesn't make everything feel like a total chore. It's probably going to be one of the best tycoon games of the year. That said, we only got a sample, there's a lot of things we didn't get to try out and wanted to. So we have to wait for Jurassic World Evolution 3 to be released on October 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!