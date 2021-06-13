We Recap The Square Enix Presents Event From E3 2021

Square Enix released their Square Enix Presents video this afternoon at part of E3 2021, and they dropped a few bombshells on us today. Right out the gate, we learned the mystery game from Eidos Montreal was Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy, as it appears we're getting a Marvel's Avengers version of that universe. We're also getting a remaster of the first six Final Fantasy games ever made in one collection, a new game called Babylon's Fall, a better look at Life Is Strange – True Colors, a new Hitman game for mobile, and confirmation of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. We have a rundown of almost everything featured today, and you can watch the presentation down at the bottom.

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy: Fire up Star-Lord's jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this fresh take on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with both original and well-known Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is created by the seasoned Eidos-Montréal team, working closely with Marvel Entertainment to provide an original and authentic experience inspired by over 50 years of Guardians of the Galaxy lore. Influenced by the comics, this unique spin on the Guardians of the Galaxy will take players on a riotous journey across the stars as Peter Quill and the Guardians unintentionally become the galaxy's first and last line of defense. Master Star-Lord's dynamic combat style to obliterate foes with his Element Blasters and call on the unique abilities of each Guardian to defeat a wild variety of interplanetary enemies. Also, as the self-proclaimed leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, players will engage in select player-choice driven dialogue and interactions between Quill and the Guardians that further strengthens the bonds within this dysfunctional family.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: Square Enix today announced that the six original Final Fantasy titles that inspired a generation of RPG Fans are coming to life once more in the Final Fantasy pixel remaster series. Fans and newcomers are invited to dive into six masterpieces that bridge the ages with unique tales of epic adventure. The company will release the beloved titles individually, from Final Fantasy I through Final Fantasy VI, for Steam and mobile platforms.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows: This game introduces a wholly original story set in the Hitman Universe. The game focuses on events following the disappearance of Agent 47 and follows the story of The Shadows, a group of highly skilled snipers – Soji, Kiya, Kolzak, Knight, and Stone – within the hidden world of assassination, where a new criminal network threatens global stability. Diana Burwood and the International Contract Agency (ICA) activate Initiative 426, aka The Shadows, to eliminate this threat. Players must be meticulous, creative, and untraceable. They must strike in secret, manipulate their enemies, and use the environment to their advantage to take down high-level international targets, build their reputation and evolve into their own version of The Shadows.

Babylon's Fall: In Babylon's Fall players become a group of warriors known as the sentinels, bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins, and throw themselves into an odyssey to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon, within which sleeps a great legacy. In addition to weapons wielded in both hands, characters can use the power of their Gideon Coffin to equip two more, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once. The capabilities of different equipment will also bring endless variation to the strategy that can be employed. The game's visuals are achieved using a newly developed "brushwork style" to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic. Square Enix also released a special behind-the-scenes look at the development of Babylon's Fall. The video features interviews and insights from the creative teams at Square Enix and PlatinumGames, including director Kenji Saito.

Life Is Strange – True Colors: Brought to life through full performance capture by rising talent Erika Mori, players will navigate Haven Springs as Alex Chen, a young woman who has long suppressed her 'curse': the psychic power of Empathy, a supernatural ability that allows her to experience, absorb and influence the strong emotions of others – which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies, in a suspicious accident, Alex must at last embrace her volatile power to find the truth, and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town. Alex Chen's journey, power, and future are all fully under the player's control. The presentation gave more insight into the visuals, gameplay, and narrative impact of Alex's psychic power of Empathy, showing how she and the player will make choices and interact with the citizens of Haven Springs, both through the use of the power during exploration and in memorable story-driven moments that present the player with complex decisions only they – using Alex's power – can resolve. The psychic power of Empathy affects every interaction and relationship Alex has in the game and is fully under the player's control. Use it to reveal the secrets of Haven Springs, the hidden facets of Alex's past, and the future of her journey to find a place to call home.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin: The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version was also announced during the showcase, which gives players the opportunity to experience a taste of the full game centering on Jack and his allies—Ash and Jed—as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Burning with the resolve to defeat Chaos, and with the memories of their struggle buried deep in their hearts, are they the foretold Warriors of Light? Players of the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version can explore this dark fantasy world as they battle an array of iconic monsters from the Final Fantasy series, using powerful spells and abilities from a sample of jobs including warrior, dragoon, and black mage.