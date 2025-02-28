Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Review | Tagged: EZQuest

We Review the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-In-1 Gen 2 Hub

We had the chance to review the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-In-1 Gen 2 Hub for gaming and work purposes, and here's what we thought

Article Summary The EZQuest USB-C 10-In-1 Hub offers diverse connectivity for laptops and desktop towers.

Includes 4K HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, SD, and audio ports in a compact design.

Seamlessly supports gaming and work tasks with simple plug-and-play functionality.

Ideal for travel, on-the-go charging, and transferring media to larger screens.

A while ago, EZQuest sent us a new multiport hub to test out and review, as we received the USB-C Multimedia 10-In-1 Gen 2 Hub. We've had a few different hubs in the past, many of them coming with 6-7 different port options, but they varied in operation, power use, durability, and reliability. This is the first one we ever received from EZQuest, so we put it through the ringer on a laptop and a proper tower to see how well it holds up.

So, first off, the device is pretty slim and lightweight; it doesn't take up a lot of room as it's about 2 x 4.5" with a quarter-inch depth. The ten slots that it has include an HDMI 4K port, a 100 Watts USB-C Power Delivery with (FRS) or 5Gbps Data slot, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-C Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.0 ports, a 2-in-1 microphone and headphone audio port, an SD slot, and a Micro SD slots. This is basically designed for two purposes: to fulfill the need for imports that a laptop may not already come equipped with and to provide extra service for a tower already loaded up or missing space to add some of these. As long as you have a USB-C slot to plug it in, you're good to go, as it operates off the power from the unit you have. There's no required software or update to your OS in order to run it, its about as basic plug-and-play as it gets for a device like this.

As to the use, it served the laptop well as it was able to give me added options for when I was just using it at home. It was also helpful on the go to serve as a charger, a port to upload photos from my camera, and a handy way to transfer images off my laptop to a bigger TV. As for the tower, while I did have many of the slots this uses, it came in handy for specific projects. Recently, I needed to upgrade the storage on my Nintendo Switch, which, if you use a microSD, you know, is a pain. This allowed me to do the transfer from one card to the other seamlessly. This is basically a multitool for people on the go and a helpful hookup for oddball tasks or situations where you just need an extra port. We highly recommend giving it a look over if you're in the market for the option.

