We Review The Genki ShadowCast Console Laptop Link

A while ago we had the chance to check out a brand new item from Genki as they sent us the ShadowCast Console Laptop Link to review. The primary concept behind the device is giving you the ability to hook up a gaming console to your laptop, with an emphasis on the Nintendo Switch. But the device also touts the ability to help with video capture when it comes to recording and livestreaming content, as well as a camera hack helping you get high-quality images through the decide. But how well does it actually work? We tested it out on a few things and here's what we discovered.

The device itself comes with just two parts: The HDMI/USB port that makes up the Shadowcast itself, and a USB-C cord that comes with it for easy hookup. The choice in the cord was made to give a great media option that was almost universal, and worst-case scenario you can find a regular USB adaptor for it to plug into a laptop. As you can see from the image below, the primary function it was designed to do was to hook into the HSMI port for the Switch's dock, which you then run to the laptop so that the feed from the device can be displayed on your end. We tried this a few times with moderate success on a friend's Twitch feed, occasionally having to fight with OBS to make it happen, but it worked like a charm. They were able to broadcast Mario Kart 8 Deluxe without issue and it looked about as crisp as a Switch's graphics can get.

On the flip side of things, we tested this out in reverse by hooking up a Canon Powershot GX 7 up to a PC tower with the HDMI headed directly into the graphics card. The camera's video capabilities were enhanced and turned out to be a great option when hooking up for a live video feed. Or just capturing live video from a better camera than your standard webcam. The Genki ShadowCast provided some pretty awesome options for utilizing various camera features directly for laptop use and has a lot of possibilities for quality visuals in a ton of different projects. If these are things you're a stickler for when it comes to broadcasting or capturing footage, this is a must-have. And its fairly cheap at $50 for the unit.