We Review The Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Record Store Day Single

This year for Record Store Day, iam8bit released a special Single for the 40th Anniversary of Pac-Man onto vinyl as a special exclusive. The Single was supposed to be released back in April, but then CoVID-19 hit the general public, and RSD was postponed clear until today, August 29th. Now that the album is out, we can finally talk about this EP we've had our hands on for four months.

The full title of this Single is Ken Ishii feat. Pac-Man – "Join The Pac". As you can already see, the music was composed by Ken Ishii, a DJ and producer who has been in the business for over 25 years with a laundry list of albums and singles to his name. Together with Bandai Namco, United Music & Artists, and iam8bit, Ishii created "Join The Pac" as the official theme song for the Pac-Man 40th Anniversary, with his version being the club mix to get your booty shaking. The B-Side tot he single is The World Of Pac-man, which is far more techno than dance number. Both songs incorporate sounds and effects from the game as part of the music, giving each song its own unique tone.

This is a pretty awesome single to be released, especially for Record Store Day, where the vast majority of the music is exclusive titles that no one ever sees from major artists. And much like those releases, this one is also limited in quantity. There is a complete list you can check out here of where you can get your hands on the single today. As to the price, that seems to be up to the store as some are selling it for just $5 while others are going up to $30, as it all depends on the quantity they have. If you're a Pac-Man fan, this is a must-own based mainly on the fact that it will not be around that long and getting ahold of one is going to be difficult after today.