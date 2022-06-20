We Tried Out Glitch Busters: Stuck On You During SGF Play Days

The last game we got to try out from Skybound Games during Summer Game Fest Play Days was a cool indie game called Glitch Busters: Stuck On You. Developed by Toylogic, this is a fun game for 1-4 players in which you play sentient AI inside a computer system that is currently under attack. You act as a squad going around the area in which the viruses have been detected in order to contain and wipe them out, with the overall goal of clearing the system of all issues. No two viruses are alike as you're given a ton of different challenges, but fear not, as you'll be able to work as a team to bring them down and make the system run virus free once more. Each AI has it's own personality so they are all fun to play. The game is a mix of 2D animations sitting in a 3D world, as you will run around and fight various creatures in what is essentially a co-op 3D shooter.

Every stage comes with its own challenges, but you're not working alone. The demo we played with one of the developers had us working together with two CPU helpers taking on the other empty roles, so even if you're by yourself, you'll have help in containing and destroying the viruses. You'll also encounter a number of puzzles that make getting around a bit of a workout in some ways, but also keeps things fresh so it doesn't feel like you're just doing the same 'ol rinse and repeat. At the moment, Glitch Busters is set to be released sometime this winter for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. The demo we got to try out was pretty fun, but I'm curious about what it would have been like working with four players rather than waiting for the AI to help out. In the latest trailer for the game as you can see some of the co-op action involved.