We Tried Out Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series At SGF Play Days

Continuing the Bandai Namco selections from Summer Game Fest Play Days, we got a pretty good look at Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. It's astonishing to think that the original Klonoa: Door to Phantomile will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, with the sequel Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil turning 21. Both of them were impressive 3D platformers for their time on the original PlayStation and the PS2. Now, this brand new game not only looks to bring those two titles to a new generation but also gives it a complete revitalization that will give players who experienced them for the first time an entirely new experience.

First off, this isn't just splashing on a fresh coat of paint and making everything look shiny. They went to great lengths to improve the graphics and the audio so that this game looks like it might have been made within the past few years. The animations look prettier, the story feels like it has a whole new presentation, and the voice acting and the music are greatly improved as it comes to life in a whole new way.

The demo we got to play for Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series primarily focused on the first levels of each game as they wanted people to experience what it would be like picking it up for the first time all over again. I had to think back to my teenage years on how to work the controls a few times, but it was like riding a bike after a minute or two. It's still a unique control scheme so that it's set apart from other titles that were created at the time, which is kind of charming in that it isn't repetitive from other platformers and therefore doesn't get stale. Also, this isn't just a side-scroller, you're taken around the bend on every level and are encouraged to find secret paths and different ways of finding gems.

I really enjoyed playing the game and I believe this is one of those remakes that will do great justice to the original and not just be an up-rezed cash cow like we've seen others become. All the charm is here along with all of the challenge. They didn't kid-glove this game, but they also didn't make it harder than it needed to be just to add extra difficulty. The game will be released on PC and all three major consoles on July 8th, 2022.