What Are Zacian & Zamazenta's Formes In Pokémon GO?

This week, Niantic will release Zacian and Zamazenta, the mascots of Pokémon Sword & Sheild, in Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three event. It has been confirmed that these two Galarian Legendary Pokémon will be released exclusively in their Hero of Many Battles formes. Here, you can learn exactly what that means as well as what their other, as-of-yet unreleased formes will add to these Pokémon.

Zacian:

Hero of Many Battles forme: Pictured above. Zacian in this forme is a pure Fairy-type. Dex entry: Known as a legendary hero, this Pokémon absorbs metal particles, transforming them into a weapon it uses to battle.

Crowned Sword forme: Pictured here. Zacian takes on a dual typing of Fairy/Steel. Dex entry: Now armed with a weapon it used in ancient times, this Pokémon needs only a single strike to fell even Gigantamax Pokémon.



Zamazenta:

Hero of Many Battles forme: Pictured above. Zamazenta in this forme is a pure Fighting-type. Dex entry: In times past, it worked together with a king of the people to save the Galar region. It absorbs metal that it then uses in battle.

Crowned Shield forme: Pictured here. Zamazenta takes on a dual typing of Fighting/Steel. Dex entry: Its ability to deflect any attack led to it being known as the Fighting Master's Shield. It was feared and respected by all.



There is no word on when thee Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta will be released, but I think we are a long way off. Years, potentially. Remember that this event is a narrative feature, attributing the early arrival of these Galarian species in Pokémon GO to the mischief caused by the Mythical Hoopa. It is expected that, after the Ultra Unlock event is over, a state of normal releases will return to Pokémon GO with the continued release of Kalos Pokémon and then an Alolan reveal before more new Galar species are revealed.