What Does Form-Changing Mean For Pokémon GO?

A new mechanic is set to arrive next week in Pokémon GO. While this mechanic will initially begin as exclusive to Furfrou, this new addition has implications for the future of major releases in the game, including potentially the most impactful Legendary Pokémon of the entire franchise: Arceus.

Here's how Niantic instruct players to use form-changing in Pokémon GO:

Furfrou's debut in Pokémon GO also marks the arrival of a new feature that will allow you to change the forms of certain Pokémon. Follow these steps to change Furfrou's Trim! Furfrou begins in its Natural Trim. Select Furfrou in your Pokémon storage and then tap the Form Change button to bring up a menu that lists the available Trims. Select your preferred Trim. Changing your Furfrou from one Trim to any other Trim will cost 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Now, it is well-known that Arceus, which some consider the deity of the Pokémon world, has a form for every possible typing. Until this mechanic was announced, it was assumed that we'd eventually have to raid for every single one of these forms to obtain them all. Now, this useful new mechanic arriving in Pokémon GO seems like a serviceable way to adapt the game not only for Furfrou and potentially Arceus but also other species with variants such as Vivillion.

Some of Furfrou's forms will only be available to unlock in certain regions:

Natural Form: Available in the wild globally.

Matron Trim: Available as a form change globally.

Dandy Trim: Available as a form change globally.

Debutante Trim: Available as a form change in the Americas.

Diamond Trim: Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Star Trim: Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific.

La Reine Trim: Available as a form change in France.

Kabuki Trim: Available as a form change in Japan.

Pharaoh Trim: Available as a Form change in Egypt.

Heart Trim: "Stay tuned," is what Niantic says for this one. I'd bet that we see this for next year's Valentine's Day event.