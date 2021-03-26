What Is The Best Moveset For Garchomp in Pokémon GO?

You might have a powerful Pokémon, but it's not going to pull its weight in raids if you don't have the right moveset. Let's take a deep dive into Garchomp's possible moves are in Pokémon GO and what this Ground/Dragon-type creature's best moveset is for raids.

Garchomp's available Fast Attacks in Pokémon GO include:

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type)

Garchomp's available Charged Attacks include:

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Sand Tomb (Ground-type)

Though Shadow Gible has not yet been released in Pokémon GO, when it is a Purified Garchomp will have the Normal-type Charged Attack of Return, and a Shadow Garchomp caught through Team GO Rocket Grunts will have the Normal-type Charged Attack of Frustration. Neither of these are recommended to keep on your Pokémon.

Now, our recommendation.

Normally, we will suggest one moveset for each species in Pokémon GO with a bit of extra information added, such as what a great move would be to use if you were to unlock a second Charged Attack. However, Garchomp is a special case because it is an essential Ground-type attacker and an essential Dragon-type attacker. It is at the top of the meta for each of these types. We suggest that players power-up two Garchomps to have one of each type. The official suggestion for the best Garchomp moveset in Pokémon GO is:

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake) for a Ground-type attacker

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage) for a Dragon-type attacker.

Though this article is meant to focus on raids, a powered-up Garchomp can also be used quite well in Master League. You'll want that Garchomp to have two moves unlocked, with Sand Tomb as an especially important move as it has a guaranteed impact of lowering the opponent's Defense.

However, if you have only one Garchomp, the absolute best bet would be to give it two Charged Attacks. Trust me, it's worth the cost. What I personally do is use a Fast TM to switch Garchomp's Fast Attack depending on its use, so I'll have the same Garchomp have one of these two movesets depending on the Raid Boss:

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake, Outrage)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Outrage)

That way, while I work on powering up my second Garchomp, I can get full use out of the one that I already have maxed out in Pokémon GO.