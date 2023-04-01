What New Content Is Coming To Pokémon GO Raids For April 2023? What new content is coming to Pokémon GO Raids during April 2023, and month that is already proving to be controversial for Niantic?

So… Remote Raids are changing in Pokémon GO. Some are boycotting, some are pleased, and some remain silent. No matter what, though, it seems Niantic is pressing on with their plans. Let's take a look at the new Raid content coming to Pokémon GO this month.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

March 28th – April 11th: Lugia

Lugia April 9th, 2023: Elite Raids, likely Regieleki

Elite Raids, likely Regieleki April 11th – April 17th: Incarnate Forme Landorus

Incarnate Forme Landorus April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

This is a decent but predictable slate. The main feature here is the release of Tapu Bulu halfway through the month. Note that we have two weeks to hunt for this new Shiny as opposed to the first two Shiny Island Guardians of Alola that were released, which just had about one week of a feature. I believe that this is because Niantic is aiming to give Trainers more time with Raids again now that Remote Raiding is getting nerfed.

For a full breakdown of the changes to Remote Raids, please be sure to read our dedicated article to help you understand the impact on your personal style of gameplay.

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Lugia, can be Shiny April 12th, 2023: Incarnate Forme Landorus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Landorus, can be Shiny April 19th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny April 26th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

March 28th – April 10th: Mega Alakazam

Mega Alakazam April 4th – April 11th: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny April 11th – April 17th: Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro

No new Megas are coming this month, which isn't a surprise as Niantic will, of course, want to tease out this feature.