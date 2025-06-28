Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Triband, What The Clash?

What The Clash? Launches For Apple Mobile Devices

Battle your friends (who also happen to own Apple Arcade) in the silliest of competitive games in What The Clash?, available now

Article Summary What The Clash? launches on Apple Arcade, offering hilarious rapid-fire mini games on iOS devices.

Battle friends or play solo with goofy one-on-one PvP matches and wacky card-powered modifiers.

Unlock hundreds of silly mini games like Giraffle, Toasty Archery, and Milk the Fish for endless fun.

Simple touch controls and quirky outfits add to the party game chaos—anyone can jump in and play.

Developer and publisher Triband dropped a new competitive game on Apple Arcade this month, as players can fight each other in What The Clash? Much like their crazy golfing title, What The Golf?, this is a chance for you and your friends to battle against each other on Apple mobile devices in a bunch of rapid-fire silly games. If you enjoy titles like this, you'll get a lot of fun out of fighting with your friends over games none of you should be good at. We have more info below as the game is available on any iOS device with Apple Arcade right now.

What The Clash?

Battle your friends in goofy online mini matches! Play solo or challenge friends to one-on-one battles in this hilarious party game! Hundreds of silly mini games through endless absurd (and very stupid) card combos!

BATTLE YOUR FRIENDS IN SILLY WAYS: Challenge your friends and family for hilarious 1v1 PvP battles that are all about surprising fun! Playing solo? Expect the same ridiculous matchups and delightfully dumb surprises. Will you emerge as the champion or the punchline? Get ready for some silly showdowns…

Challenge your friends and family for hilarious 1v1 PvP battles that are all about surprising fun! Playing solo? Expect the same ridiculous matchups and delightfully dumb surprises. Will you emerge as the champion or the punchline? Get ready for some silly showdowns… UNLOCK HUNDREDS OF GOOFY MINI GAMES: Play classic games like Table Tennis, Archery, Racing, and Tag… or unlock modifier cards to create Giraffle, Toasty Archery, Sticky Tennis, and – uh – Milk the Fish? Things will get wacky really fast!

Play classic games like Table Tennis, Archery, Racing, and Tag… or unlock modifier cards to create Giraffle, Toasty Archery, Sticky Tennis, and – uh – Milk the Fish? Things will get wacky really fast! IMPRESS YOUR FRIENDS: Show off your new adorable banana outfit, climb the Leaderboards, enter Tournaments, or find new card combinations your friends haven't yet discovered.

Show off your new adorable banana outfit, climb the Leaderboards, enter Tournaments, or find new card combinations your friends haven't yet discovered. JUST HAVE PLAIN, SIMPLE FUN: Simple touch controls let you play as The Hand – a charming and stretchy hand with legs (!). Anyone can play!

Simple touch controls let you play as The Hand – a charming and stretchy hand with legs (!). Anyone can play! HERE'S A TIP: Let your friends win against you once in a while, even though you're obviously way better. Or if you lose, it's okay to say it was on purpose to keep it fair!

