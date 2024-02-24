Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Triband, What The Car?

What The Golf? Makers Announce New Game: What The Car?

Do you like the insanity and game-breaking mechanics of What The Golf? Well, now you can get that in a vehicle with What The Car?

Article Summary Triband announces wacky new game 'What The Car?' following 'What The Golf?' success.

Live as a car with legs in a world of obstacle courses, puzzles, and time trials by 2024.

Explore islands, find treasures, create/share levels, and top player-made level leaderboards.

Experience burger-flipping, fishing and CAR-aoke in this non-driving skills improving game.

Indie game developer and publisher Triband, the same people who brought you What The Golf?, have announced their latest game with What The Car? Akin to the golfing title that made the studio well-known, this is an obstacle course game in which you play a living car, carrying out tasks, solving puzzles, and racing against the clock to cross the finish line. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea we'll see it sometime in 2024. But for now, enjoy the info and trailer!

You're a car with legs! Race through hundreds of unique levels: jump, fly with jetpacks, climb tall buildings, deliver packages, and so pretty much everything you can't do in a normal racing game. It's not all about the need for speed. Explore the many islands to meet new friends, find hidden treasures, or solve quirky puzzles (Hint: Look behind the waterfalls!). You can also make your own wacky levels, share them with friends and family, or climb the leaderboards of unhinged levels made by other players.

Hint: Adding cute bears and speed pads that go vroom works every time!

