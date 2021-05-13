What the Second Half Of Luminous Legends X Brings To Pokémon GO

After a long run of events lasting less than a week in Pokémon GO, Niantic announced two events that will dominate May 2021: Luminous Legends X and Luminous Legends Y. In fact, these events which each run for half of May are so long that the Pokémon GO community has seen a bit of light confusion over when exactly the event ends. This may come from a change during the second half of the Luminous Legends X event, which has seen some new additions to the features.

Here is a breakdown of what is currently available in the Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO:

New addition: Shiny Galarian Ponyta. The first half of the Luminous Legends X event did not have a Shiny release, but the community worked together to complete a Fairy Challenge which unlocked the Shiny version of this Pokémon.

New addition: Pancham! The challenge also unlocked this new Kalos-region species.

New addition: Triple Catch XP. Though this was overshadowed by the release of Shiny Galarian Ponyta and Pancham, this is a major feature that will now run the rest of the event.

Fairy-types and Dragon-types in the wild including Swirlix, Spritzee, Bagon, Dratini, Goomy as a rare spawn, and many more.

Xerneas in Tier Five Legendary Raids.

The arrival of Rainy Lure Modules.

7 KM Eggs with Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee.

Special attacks for Bagon and Dratini with Charged TMs (rather than Elite Charged TMs) through the event, giving easy access to the Legacy Moves Draco Meteor for Dragonite and Outrage for Salamence.

The Luminous Legends X event comes to an end on Monday, May 17th at 8 PM local time. Then, the Luminous Legends Y event will begin the next day and will run until Monday, May 31st which will bring Pokémon GO's Season of Legends to a close.