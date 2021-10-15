What to Expect For Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021

The highly anticipated annual Halloween Event begins today in Pokémon GO. This time around, the Halloween Event 2021 will be split in two, with Part One going live today with unique offerings including the release of Shiny Spinarak, Special Research, Timed Research, new Costumed Pokémon, and more. You can expect breakdowns of all aspects of this event right here at Bleeding Cool. In this article, prepare for the new Halloween Event 2021 with a breakdown of the differences between the two events and what the best aspects of this first half are.

Here's what is not happening during the Halloween 2021 Event Part One in Pokémon GO:

Spiritomb encounters: Oh no! None of the Research questlines offer encounters with Spiritomb. Not the Special Research nor the Timed Research nor the new Hoopa page. This Pokémon was a Halloween staple but now Niantic isn't even listing it as available in Field Research as it was last year. Somebody say it ain't so.

Pumpkaboo & Phantump: These two are confirmed, but they will be released in Pokémon GO during Part Two of the Halloween 2021 Event. They cannot be found during Part One.

Mega Absol: Gengar rules Mega Raids until Part Two, when Mega Absol arrives as the first new Mega Evolution added into Pokémon GO since Mega Slowbro in June.

Here is what you can do to keep busy in this half of the event:

Hunt Shiny Spinarak: New Shiny! Spinarak is out and in the wild. This is a fun, thematically-appropriate Shiny and I like that Pokémon GO bucked the trend and released a non-Ghost-type as the Halloween Shiny while still making it work with the holiday.

Oodles of research: The Special Research focuses on Yamask and the Timed Research tasks players with completing GO Battle League bouts.

The Special Research focuses on Yamask and the Timed Research tasks players with completing GO Battle League bouts. Costumed Pokémon during both parts of the event: New costumed for Pikachu, Piplup, and Drifblim.