Whatever Happened To The Pokémon GO & TCG Collaboration?

So… whatever happened to that collaboration between Niantic's Pokémon GO and the TCG? There was supposed to be an announcement last month regarding a card featuring the game's character, Professor Willow… and then, nothing. Let's take a look back at what was said, and what could happen from here.

The following announcement was made on the Pokémon GO blog on March 4th, 2021:

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Pokémon Red and […] Green. And, just like the video games, the Pokémon Trading Card Game is also celebrating its 25th anniversary. To celebrate, we are doing a collaboration between Pokémon GO and the [TCG]! In part 1 of the collaboration, Professor Willow will appear as a Pokémon TCG card in summer 2021, which marks the five-year anniversary of the release of Pokémon GO! We plan for this card to be obtainable in regions around the world where the Pokémon TCG is sold. Starting in late May 2021, we plan to announce the art and content of the Professor Willow card and details on how to get the card in each area. We will make announcements as further collaborations are determined, so we hope you will look forward to those!

Now, I personally don't believe that this collaboration has been canceled. When I looked back at this blog post for meaning, one thing stuck out for me. This is meant to celebrate the anniversary… which is on September 28th, 2021. We currently know all of August 2021's releases for the Pokémon TCG, and there is no word on any GO tie-ins. What if they plan to release the card as a special promo on the actual day of the anniversary? If that's true, it's still some time off so it would make sense to delay the announcement.

On the other hand, Pokémon GO will host GO Fest 2021 in July… which would also be a nice time for a tie-in.

There are many options for how and when this card may turn up, so I wouldn't count it out just yet.