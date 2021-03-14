When Will Kalos Legendaries Arrive In Pokémon GO?

The introduction of Generation Six, Pokémon from the Kalos Region, has been the slowest generation rollout in Pokémon GO history. The first round of Kalos species was released on December 2nd (after the surprise early release of Espurr in raids the day before), with a small handful of species released including the starters, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, the hyper rare Noibat, and the regional Klefki. Since then, no new Kalos Pokémon have been added to the game. Instead, Niantic has gone back to Generation Five, releasing multiple rounds of Unova species that were still being held back. Interestingly, though, Niantic has teased the release of Generation Six Legendaries. Back in December, as a promotion for the Kalos Celebration that saw the original rollout, Pokémon GO's social media posted a video featuring the released Kalos spawns, their evolutions, and the as-of-yet unreleased Legendary Pokémon of Kalos: Xerneas, Zygarde, and Yveltal. Now, with months having passed we are left to wonder… when will the Legendary Pokémon of Kalos be released?

This is all theorizing, but here is how I can personally see the release of the Kalos Legendaries playing out based on Niantic's patterns:

End of Spring/Early Summer 2021 for the first release: We are currently in the Season of Legends, which began with the Shiny release of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus followed by the release of their Therian Formes. That is three new releases in a row, back-to-back. I think we'll see that focus on new Legendaries continued throughout the season, culminating in the release of one or more of the Kalos Legendaries at the climax of the Season. We will likely have to wait, though, until…

October 2021 for Yveltal: I have next to no doubt that the Dark/Flying-type Yveltal will be this year's Halloween release. It's too perfect.

Multiple Formes playing out between now well into 2022 before a Shiny release: Kalos has fewer Legendaries than any other Region, so trust that Pokémon GO is going to stretch this rollout out as long as possible. Xerneas has two different "modes" with Active Mode and Neutral Mode, and Zygard has different Formes: 50% Forme, 10% Forme, Complete Forme with the 50% being the one pictured above. These modes and Forms will allow Niantic to turn three Legendaries into six and that's before any of them even get a Shiny release. I believe we will be well into 2022 before we see all of Formes released.