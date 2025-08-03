Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Friends Games, Toadzillart, Whimside

Whimside Receives Early August Release Date For Steam

Whimside is on the way this week, as the cozy idle creatre collection game will be released on PC via Steam in a couple of days

Article Summary Whimside launches on Steam in early August, bringing cozy idle creature collection to your desktop.

Collect, hybridize, and decorate with unique Whimlings in your own customizable whimsical space.

Streamlined Twitch integration lets viewers interact and help spot rare creatures during your broadcasts.

Unlock new biomes, creative decorations, and bonuses through gameplay and community participation.

Indie game developer Toadzillart and publisher Future Friends Games have confirmed a Steam launch date for Whimside. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a cozy idle creature collection title that runs at the bottom of your screen, allowing you to catch creatures in different spaces and decorate the space however you wish. Enjoy the latest trailer as it arrives on August 7, 2025.

Whimside

Whimside is a cozy and relaxing collection game that sits at the bottom of your screen, keeping you company whether you're working, studying, or just kicking back and watching videos. Capture and create new species of Whimlings, then unleash your creativity by decorating your very whimsical space. Play at your own pace, and enjoy the relaxing escape that Whimside offers you throughout the day! Set off to explore the world of Whimside. Capture or hybridize Whimlings to unlock new biomes. Each biome is rich with secrets and surprises, not to mention rare new species to uncover and collect!

As you progress, you'll unlock a variety of decorations, empowering you to personalize your own whimsical haven – from a peaceful garden to an extravagant outdoor playground! Your favorite Whimlings can also settle in, keeping you company throughout the day. Fuse two Whimlings into a whole new creature! Every unique combination reveals a procedurally generated new species, which will help you unlock new biomes and decorations! Our special Twitch integration is designed specifically for streamers, allowing you to share your adventure with your community. Interactions happen seamlessly, with no need for commands, providing a smooth and non-intrusive experience. The more your viewers engage, the more in-game rewards you'll earn.

Whimside is perfect to stream alongside Just Chatting, Art, or any other content.

Let your viewers help you spot the rarest Whimlings while you focus on something else.

Unlock bonuses thanks to viewer participation.

Automatically assign names to Whimlings based on your most active viewers.

Celebrate hype trains with special in-game events.

