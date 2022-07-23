Whitethorn Games Drops Updates On Multiple Video Games

Whitethorn Games revealed a little bit of news on some games they have in the works, from announcements to full updates. The biggest of the bunch is that we'll be seeing a new update to Calico which will take the game into a new direction with a ton of content, while we'll be seeing other games come out on different platforms and consoles. We have all three announcemenets for you down below.

Whitethorn To Release Kana Quest On Consoles Learning Japanese has never been more fun with Kana Quest, because soon, the kawaii puzzle game is making its way to consoles! Swap, match, and learn later this Fall! Kana Quest offers a unique twist on the educational game genre, teaching players Japanese through engaging tile-swapping puzzles. Whether players know how to read Japanese or not, Kana Quest offers hundreds of brain-bending puzzles that will even challenge fluent speakers! The game is currently available for purchase on PC via Steam.

Calico To Be Releleased On PlayStation & Stadia The meowing success of Calico means that the cat cafe is expanding to even more locations! Soon, players will be able to play the paw-pular life-sim on PlayStation 4 & 5, as well as Google Stadia! But that's not all the Calico news we have to share. (…Paws for effect…) Version 2.0 of Calico is launching soon! The Pawesome Edition update includes new cooking minigames, new animals to befriend, and much more! Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town's cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures! Build up your café by filling it with cute furniture, fun decorations, yummy pastries, and get it bustling with animals again!

Beasts of Maravilla Island Comes To Games With Gold Xbox Live Gold members can experience the wild safari of Beasts of Maravilla Island as one of July's Games with Gold free titles! Otter-crocodiles, bird-monkeys, and creatures disguised as bananas await, so don't miss your chance to go on the photography adventure of a lifetime! The protective magic of Maravilla Island is waning, and the only way to save it is to restore humanity's belief in the magical. In Beasts of Maravilla Island, assume the role of Marina Montez, an aspiring wildlife photographer who is armed with her grandfather's journal of Maravilla and his camera. To save Maravilla Island, you must climb, explore, and solve puzzles with the island's flora and fauna to find and photograph its fabulous beasts.