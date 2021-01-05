Who Needs Community Day? Shiny Snivy Is Live In Pokémon GO

Many trainers were hoping that Pokémon GO Community Days would return to normal in 2021. Perhaps, these trainers silently prayed, the year would even start with Snivy Community Day. It was, after all, January 2020 the last time we saw a starter get its chance to Shine on Piplup Community Day. Now, that didn't happen. Instead, Niantic announced Machop Community Day, which excited some and confused others. That confusion deepened when they announced the release of Shiny Snivy during the Unova Celebration Event, making it the first time ever that a starter Pokémon will receive its Shiny release outside of Community Day. Some wondered: Why not give Snivy its Community Day if it's getting a January Shiny release? Others questioned: Will Snivy still get a Community Day now that its Shiny is released? For now, we don't know… but we can say that, as of today, Shiny Snivy has entered Pokémon GO.

Starting today, Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 at 10 AM local time, Shiny Snivy is available to encounter in Pokémon GO. It will be available in the wild, in Tier One raids, and through the "Catch 5 Pokémon" Pokéstop task. Shiny Snivy isn't a huge difference in color from the standard Snivy, but it's also certainly not a blink-and-you'll miss it type deal. In its Shiny form, Snivy's standard green becomes a darker blue/green, making an overall quite nice colorway.

The difference in Snivy's evolution, Servine, is a bit more pronounced. The green changes in the same way, but Servine's yellow collar turns red in its Shiny form. Finally, the biggest change comes in Snivy's ultimate evolution of Serperior. Serperior's dark green bits are replaced by the same blue/green, but its body, mainly a muted green, becomes a bright spring green that makes it pop in an all-new way.

Good luck hunting for Shiny Snivy out there, fellow trainers!