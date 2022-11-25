Wild Hearts Shows Off Karakuri System In Latest Trailer

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo released a new trailer for Wild Hearts recently, showing off more of the Karakuri system within the game. The trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, gives more insight as to how Karakuri will allow players to achieve a creative and dynamic edge during combat. You will learn how to form combinations that will prepare you better when roaming around in hunting grounds and create advantageous conditions whenever you face off against giant Kemono beasts. The nature of Karakuri is persistent as it can help players who fall in battle or receive aid from allies, giving them the chance to continue to use their past hunting experience with greater efficiency and strategy in different areas. You can check out more about it in the video down below as you're given the rundown of how everything will work out, as we patiently wait to see when the team will release this game in 2023.

"Wild Hearts takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, that is now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono – altering their environment at the cost of citizens' lives. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region. In Wild Hearts, players journey through Azuma as a lone wolf or pack-hunt with up to two friends thanks to the game's co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and go on special missions while pack hunting, join other hunters in the world or take on Kemono on their own. The game will feature voiceovers in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish."