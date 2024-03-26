Posted in: Chucklefish, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deadpan Games, Gaziter, Wildfrost

Wildfrost Will Be Released On Mobile Devices In Two Weeks

Chucklefish confirmed they will be porting Wildfrost over to mobile next month, as Android and iOs users will get the full game.

Roguelike deck-builder Wildfrost is landing with full features intact.

Embark on a journey to save Snowdwell from the relentless Wildfrost.

Experience endless replayability with dynamic decks and daily runs.

Indie game developers Gaziter and Deadpan Games, along with publisher Chucklefish, confirmed that Wildfrost would be coming to mobile devices this April. The roguelike deck-builder has already had a fantastic run on PC and consoles, so it only makes sense the team would bring it to both iOS and Android. By all accounts, this will be the full version of the game with nothing taken out, although the controls have been given a chance considering the platform. We have the latest trailer for you above as the game will be out on April 11.

Players will embark on an extraordinary journey across a stark, frozen landscape, in a quest to reclaim a world taken over by the Wildfrost. Armed with a dynamic deck of delightful companions and potent elemental items, players will navigate frosty peril, with only the small settlement of Snowdwell and its tenacious survivors standing against an unending winter. Success hinges on strategic prowess and adept deck-building in this epic battle to relinquish the icy grip of the Wildfrost. As the adventure unfolds, players will have the opportunity to recruit cute, but brutal card companions, bestowing them with enchanting wobbly charms to bolster their abilities. After each expedition, return to Snowdwell to restore the town, unlock additional cards, and face new, exciting challenges and events. As a roguelike, there's boundless replayability, offering a fresh adventure with every playthrough.

A perfect mix of deckbuilding and adventure. Wildfrost lets players test card their battling skills as they fight to save the village of Snowdwell.

Multiple, unique 'leaders' from a variety of different tribes at the beginning of each journey, each gifted with different randomized stats and skills.

The 'dynamic counter system' to exploit foes and frosty monsters' weaknesses.

A compendium of cute card companions, elemental items and powerful charms to recruit and increase tactical options in battle.

Endless replayability filled with challenges and a new Daily Run.

