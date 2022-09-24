Wildfrost Will Have Playable During October's Steam Next Fest 2022

Chucklefish revealed this week they will have a playable demo of their deck-building roguelike Wildfrost during October's Steam Next Fest. The game has been in the works for a while now, and this will be your first chance to try it out from October 3rd-10th, as the demo will feature a snippet of what they have in store for the completed version. You'll be able to interact with the Snowdweller Tribe, three battles per run with six possible mini-bosses, as well as a frosty final boss! You'll also have the chance to try and snag 23 different companions to collect and 45 glacial items and clunkers to experiment with. We have more info on the game below as it is set to be released sometime this Winter.

In Wildfrost, players will build their card deck of charming companions and powerful elemental items in an attempt to take back a world that has fallen to the Wildfrost. Only the small civilisation of Snowdwell and its survivors remain as the final stronghold against an eternal winter. Use strategy and card-building skills to reach the Sun Temple and banish the Wildfrost once and for all! Throughout the game, players will have the chance to recruit new card companions and gift them charms to enhance their powers. Return to Snowdwell after each run and rebuild the town, unlock more cards and encounter new challenges and events for an adventure that has endless replayability. A perfect mix of deckbuilding and adventure. Wildfrost lets you test your card battling skills as you fight to save the village of Snowdwell.

The option to pick your 'Leader' from a variety of different tribes at the beginning of each journey, each gifted with different randomised stats and skills.

The opportunity to plan ahead using the 'counter dynamic system' to exploit foes and frosty monsters' weaknesses!

New cards and a new way to tackle each battle to collect during each encounter. The way you strategise each fight is up to you!

Endless replayability with new daily challenges and runs.