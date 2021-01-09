Will Snivy Still Get A Community Day In Pokémon GO?

The release of Shiny Snivy outside of a Community Day this week for Pokémon GO's Unova Celebration 2021 event has broken a years-long trend. Ever since the introduction of Community Days, it has been understood that starter Pokémon get their Shinies released on their Community Days. It happened with Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charmander. With Totodile, Cyndaquil, Chikorita. With Mudkip, Torchic, Treecko. With Chimchar, Piplup, Turtwig. Snivy's Shiny release has many questioning now if Snivy will receive a Community Day in Pokémon GO at all. Here is our take.

Out of context of the changes Niantic made to Community Days in Pokémon GO during 2020, I would have said "No, Snivy has received its Shiny and will not receive a Community Day." Now, though, I strongly believe that it will. Niantic has gone to lengths recently to remove the association of new Shinies with Community Day. In fact, there have been more anomalies recently than standard Community Days. Here's what I mean:

Gastly Community Day in July 2020: Gastly was the first species to receive a Community Day with its Shiny already having been released. Not only did Niantic not make a big deal of this, but it wasn't addressed at all.

Magikarp Community Day in August 2020: Putting aside that this was the worst ever idea for a Community Day, Niantic gave us back to back species that have already had their Shinies released.

Charmander Community Day in October 2020: Yes, this was voted on, but it's clear by now that Niantic has no qualms with dedicating Community Days to Pokémon that have already had their Shinies released. Hell, Charmander already had a Community Day! This was round two.

Electabuzz & Magmar Community Days in November 2020: While these weren't previously available in the wild to encounter as Shinies, the Baby Pokémon Elekid and Magby could be evolved from their Shiny forms to obtain these Shinies.

Machop Community Day in January 2021: By now, what I'm wondering is if we'll ever see a Shiny release for Community Day again. Niantic seems to be purposely separating these ideas.

In conclusion, I strongly believe that yes, we will receive a Snivy Community Day and that yes, it will very likely have the Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant that all Grass-type starters have been given before.