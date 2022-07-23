Will This Dragon Ball Super Card Game Set Be Super Hero-themed?

This is a major year for Dragon Ball fans. Next month, English-language fans will see the North American release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This is the first film since DBS: Broly and is the second feature to tell a story that takes place after the current run of the anime that ended with the Tournament of Power arc. The new Super Hero film pits Gohan and Piccolo against the Red Ribbon Army and their new soldiers, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. This film is rife with new characters, major surprises, and even new forms for multiple characters. Now, just a month after the North American release of this film, Dragon Ball Super Card Game will launch a new series block called Zenkai Series. Will the first set under the Zenka Series banner releasing this September focus on Super Hero? Well, while we cannot outright say "no" until we learn more about Zenkai Series, we can look toward certain clues for theories. My current theory is that the first Zenkai Series set will not focus on Super Hero but that the second set, due for release in November 2022, will. Here's why.

This second as-of-yet untitled Zenkai Series set features the film's protagonist, Gohan and Piccolo, on the booster box art. This seems too much of a coincidence if it doesn't focus on Super Hero. Also, looking at the card types shows an oddity as Campaign Rares return, suggesting this set breaks from the norm.

This set will include:

30 common cards, 60 including parallel foil

19 uncommon cards, 38 including parallel foil

15 rare cards, 30 including parallel foil

18 Super Rares

10 Special Rares

3 Secret Rares

5 Campaign Rares

Stay tuned for details regarding the future of Dragon Ball Super Card Game, as it is expected that we will begin learning a lot more about Zenkai Series in the very near future.