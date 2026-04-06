Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MiTale, Willow Guard

MiTale Announces Frostreign DLC for Willow Guard — Out April 2026

MiTale announced Frostreign, a new Willow Guard DLC that plunges the world into a snowcapped freeze and delivers roughly an expansion’s worth of content.

Article Summary Willow Guard's Frostreign DLC launches this month, offering a fresh expansion for fans of the RPG adventure.

Continue Ghweros' journey as he faces harsh winter threats and explores the mysterious Regnum Polis.

Team up with new companion Súri, an orphaned wolverine cub with unique combat abilities and story impact.

Master new enemies, upgrade gear, and shape Ghweros' destiny with the expanded Inclination system.

Indie game developer and publisher MiTale has a new DLC coming out for Willow Guard, as things take a chill and get a lot tougher with Frostreign. This DLC will pick up where the end of the game leaves off, as the world has been plunged into a snowcapped freeze. New enemies and challenges arrive in this dark fantasy RPG, as the amount of new content you're getting is about the same as a new expansion. We have more details on what you can expect from the pack from the devs below, along with the latest trailer showing it off, as it will be released on April 23, 2026.

Willow Guard: Frostreign

From MiTale:

In the base game, duty-bound hero Ghweros defended the animal kingdom from monster attacks, battling through hand-crafted pixel art dungeons as he went. Frostreign continues that quest, as Ghweros once again must wield his sword, this time venturing to Regnum Polis to prevent another monster attack before the next Solstice. Unnatural and seemingly unending winter conditions force Ghweros to navigate using ancient portals, leading him to meet Súri, an orphaned wolverine cub with impressive combat skills. With Súri in tow as a resourceful apprentice, you'll take the fight to the creatures from Alteros.

Together, the duo will investigate the secrets of the portals themselves and gradually unravel the mystery behind the dangers threatening their home. Gather clues and items to uncover hidden secrets and learn more about this lore-rich setting. Willow Guard's core combat gameplay continues as you hack, slash, and dash your way through cursed creatures and fiendish foes. Grow stronger by improving your gear and growing and mastering your deck of ability cards (including ranged attacks and healing skills). Combine your combat build with the choice-based Inclination system, shaping the type of personality Ghweros has and the sort of leader he will become.

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