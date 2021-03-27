Windy Conditions Pokémon Are Boosted In Pokémon GO

The second half of Pokémon GO's Weather Week begins today, Saturday, March 27th at 10 AM. This half of the event will switch the wild spawns from Pokémon attracted to rainy conditions to Pokémon attracted to windy conditions. Let's take a look at the details to see what that means.

First, let's start with the official Pokémon GO blog's description of the event:

From Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, Pokémon that enjoy rainy conditions—like Vaporeon, Lotad, Stunfisk, and more—will be appearing more frequently in the wild. From Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon that enjoy windy conditions—like Skarmory, Taillow, Pidove, and more—will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

Now, I know that I'm speaking for a large portion of the Pokémon GO player base when I say that many were hoping that the Pokémon included in the windy conditions boost would be Dragon-types. That hope was heightened by the Weather Week Timed Research including Dragon-types in its tasks.

Now, there's no telling at the moment if Dragons are slightly boosted, but we can confirm that the timezones in which this event has already begun are not reporting an increase in Dragon-types. Now, it's true… Dragon-types are very rare in Pokémon GO outside of events. It could be that we're seeing a slight boost. I searched the names of the usual suspects on social media to see if there were more reports than usual mentioned Dragon-type encounters, and the answer unfortunately is a no.

In any case, for those hoping to use this event to complete the "Catch 30 Dragon-types" task from the "All-in-One 151" Masterwork Research, the Dragon/Flying-type Legendary Rayquaza will be in Tier Five raids both today and tomorrow. Best of luck, fellow trainers?