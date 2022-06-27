WizKids Announces Brand New Tabletop Game Atlantic Robot League

Wizkids has revealed a brand new tabletop game this week as robotic combat is in your hands with the introduction of Atlantic Robot League. This game will have you placing bets as spectators as you watch two robots go at it inside an arena the size of several city blocks lumped together. You can utilize different cards in your hand to help change the outcome in your favor, or pay out better when your choice eventually wins. The game is currently up for pre-order for about $37, with it set to ship in September 2022. Here are more details on what you can expect from this game.

In Atlantic Robot League, players place bets on the outcome of a massive mech battle the size of a dozen city blocks! After bets are placed, they get the chance to influence the battle by sliding the Mechs across the arena, knocking out rivals, and buying Scheme cards from the Insider to bend the rules. Particularly devious gamblers might even pay the Fixer to change their bets during the battle! It's a fast and exciting mech-battling betting game, where you're rooting for your desired outcome over any specific team. Occasionally your opponents will be helping a shared bet, occasionally they'll be knocking out mechs you need to survive. Since all bets are hidden, you won't know until the end, and might even be able to bluff an opponent into accidentally doing exactly what you want! There are five teams, such as the Mid-Atlantic Cavaliers, and the Beasts of the East, each with three different mechs. Each round, you'll randomly assign the starting positions, and then make all of these bets: Which team will have the most surviving mechs?

Which team will KO the most opposing mechs?

Which team will be elimated first?

Which five specific mechs will survive?

For the first three, you get more points the fewer people select a winner, and for the last one, your points grow exponentially with each mech you get right! Once the best are set, players take turns picking a single mech to move and attack, as well as potentially playing a Scheme cared. When the mechanical carnage dies down, and there are five or fewer Mechs in the Arena, the round ends. You compare your betting cards, determine your points, and then get ready for the next round by resetting the Mechs, and determining your bets. After three rounds, add up all of your points, and whoever has the most points is the winner!