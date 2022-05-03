WizKids Will Release D&D Spelljammer Items This October

WizKids has revealed that they will be releasing their collection of Dungeons & Dragons' Spelljammer figures this October. The team put several items up on their website today, including a massive Collector's Edition box for nearly $800, the massive Astral Dreadnought for over $260, the Booster Bricks which will run you about $170 for a pack of eight, two different battle maps for space flights, a Solar Dragon with Prince Xeleth, and a ton of space scale packs for space ship battles that only exist as graphic renders at the moment because the figures haven't been finalized yet. This is all to prepare you for the D&D book set for Spelljammer set to be released this August. You can read more about some of the figures below, and check out the full line of products at the link above, all of which are up for pre-order.

Astral Dreadnought: Enormous and terrifying monstrosities known as astral dreadnoughts haunt the silvery void of the Astral Plane, causing planar travelers to shudder at the very thought of them. They have been gliding through the astral mists since the dawn of the multiverse, trying to devour all other creatures they encounter. As big as an ancient red dragon and covered from head to tail in layers of thick, spiked plates, a dreadnought has two gnarled limbs that end in razor-sharp pincer claws. Constellations appear to swirl in the depths of its single eye, and its serpentine, armored tail trails off into the silvery void. This Gargantuan figure for a great foe to any adventuring party or a fantastic piece to add to your collection.

Adult Solar Dragon & Prince Xeleth: This Gargantuan figure and its rider make for a great foe to any adventuring party or a fantastic piece to add to your collection. 8ct. Booster Brick: Collect all 47 figures from Spelljammer, the newest set of randomly sorted monsters and characters in our exciting line of D&D miniatures, Icons of the Realms. This Icons of the Realms fantasy miniature release comes in two product configurations: the Huge Booster and the Huge Booster 8 Ct. Brick.