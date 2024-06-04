Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emberheart Games, Wizordum

Wizordum Releases Second Episode Teasing The Gameplay

Check out the latyest teaser episode for the game Wizordum as they show off more of the gameplay to come while it sits in Early Access.

Article Summary Emberheart Games unveils new Wizordum gameplay in the latest teaser video.

Explore Terrabruma and battle the evil forces of Chaos before the full release.

Wizordum nods to '90s fantasy FPS games like Hexen and Heretic for retro fans.

Master spells and weapons to top the leaderboard in a speedrun-optimized adventure.

Developer Emberheart Games and publisher Apogee Entertainment released a new episodic video today for their upcoming game Wizordum. The video takes you on an all-new journey as you explore the shadowy depths of Terrabruma, in an attempt to purge the evil forces of Chaos. Much of the footage throws you into the thick of it as we get to see new content not found in Early Access. Enjoy the video above as Episode 3 will arrive this Winter, alongside the game's full release.

Wizordum

The Ancient Seal of Terrabruma has shattered, unleashing the forces of Chaos. As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, find the source of corruption and blast away spawns of Chaos before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS, tearing a page from the spellbooks of '90s fantasy FPS classics like Hexen and Heretic. The Mages of Wizordum are on the brink of extinction, falling to ever-encroaching mayhem outside the sanctuary. Sharpen an arsenal of steel and magic and set out for the Town of Grimbrook, looking for the Source while blasting off everyone standing in the way. Along the way, search nooks and crannies for loot and relics to solve mystifying puzzles and deliver even more damage.

Incapacitate vile ogres and goblins with a skull-crushing mace, shoot rapid-fire ice shards with the Frostweaver, and master the Spellstriker to shatter the concentrated magic upon your foes. Fend off the restless undead and monstrous rats while winding through cobweb-covered hallways, restless cemeteries, sewers, labyrinths, and blood-spattered courtyards full of traps and treasure. Crumbling cobblestone, incinerated buildings, decay-filled dungeons, and misty harbors full of secrets await fearless spellcasters inside the collapsing city walls of Grimbrook. Claim a spot on the hallowed leaderboard where tougher difficulty levels yield higher scores and achieve perfect pace on every run with speedrun-friendly level design.

