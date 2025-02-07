Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Wizordum

Wizordum Reschedules Third Episode Release For Mid-April

The retro first-person spellcaster game Wizordum has pushed back the final episode and full version of the game by a couple months

Article Summary Release of Wizordum's third episode postponed to mid-April for improvements.

Final episode features seven levels in a quest to eliminate Chaos.

New weapons and intense boss fights introduced for powerful mages.

Discover hidden Lore Scrolls and create levels with in-game editor.

Emberheart Games and Apogee Entertainment have postponed the release of the third episode of Wizordum, which will now drop in mid-April. The team really didn't give a specific reason as to why the push was made beyond the words "needs more mana," so we're assuming they're taking the extra time to get the game right before pushing what would essentially be Version 1.0 out to players. But they did provide new info and a trailer on The Final Episode for people to dig into, as the content will be released on April 16.

The Final Episode

Combat the chilling elements and fiery foes in Wizordum's final episode, which leads one of the last surviving mages through seven new levels in a quest to purge Chaos once and for all. Hop aboard a minecart and turn rivals into roadkill while traversing through Episode 3's intimidating fire and ice levels, complete with bubbling lava and pin-sharp falling icicles. Survive terrifying boss fights that test even the most powerful of mages' wherewithal with new weapons, including the bolt-throwing Faewood Crossbow and the triple threat Staff of Chaos, capable of unleashing untamed fire, ice, and storm attacks.

Locate hidden Lore Scrolls shining light on the mysteries of Terrumbra's past, and uncover secret areas and Easter eggs that expand the rich world of Wizordum. Craft custom adventures, speedrun-friendly challenges, and full-length episodes with the in-game level editor, and enjoy quality-of-life upgrades to previous episodes.

Wizordum

The Ancient Seal of Terrabruma has shattered, unleashing the forces of Chaos once more. As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, you must embark on a quest to find the source of this corruption and push the Chaos back before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS, tearing a page from the spellbooks of '90s fantasy FPS classics like Hexen and Heretic. With a wide arsenal of spells and magic items, battle your way through the world of Terrabruma in this unique blend of classic 90s shooters and modern gaming elements.

