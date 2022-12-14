Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection Set For Digital January Release

ININ Games and Bliss Brain have announced that the Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection will be released digitally next month. Technically this collection has been out physically for over eight months, but they've completely sold out of them through Strictly Limited Games, so this is for everyone else to own. Those looking to get their hands on 21 titles all in a single collection from the classic platformer series can do so on January 26th, 2023. But you'll only be able to snag it for Nintendo Switch or for PS4 and PS5. You can check out more below about the series below.

"Featuring 21 versions of six of the most iconic Wonder Boy games ever released, this incredible compilation brings the influential platformer series to today's hardware. Through the 1980s and 1990s the Wonder Boy series gained a vast cult following thanks to its distinct blend of energetic platforming, action-RPG elements, and even shoot 'em up gameplay. And now you can enjoy a diverse spread of the Wonder Boy games that have left a powerful legacy throughout gaming, from the 1986 arcade original to 1994's Monster World IV. Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection brings the series up-to-date with precise ports for today's hardware, and new features such as the ability to rewind your game at any moment. Whether you're a retro devotee wanting to catch up on this important piece of gaming history, a Wonder Boy fan looking to play your favorites on cutting-edge hardware, or are simply looking to experience the very best in nostalgic gameplay, Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection is about as essential as it gets."

Wonder Boy, Wonder Boy in Monster Land, Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair, Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap, Wonder Boy in Monster World, and Monster World IV in a total of 21 ports.

An unrivaled Wonder Boy collection for true retro gamers.

Every title is expertly ported to modern consoles, with extended features like filter, shader, a rewind option, and an art gallery!

Revisit one of the most unique, important platformers of the 1980s and 1990s.

Get your nostalgia on with crisp chiptune audio and perfect pixel art.