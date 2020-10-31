World Of Horror Receives New Halloween 2020 Content

Panstasz and publisher Ysbryd Games revealed this week that they have added new content to World Of Horror. The game is still technically in Early Access so any update is a new update of content to the game. But this time around you're getting some specific content driven toward the holiday. The game was given an update this week that added a number of things, which includes new outfits for playable characters, a few new endings to all available mysteries, a series of bug fixes, and also addressing some balancing issues. You can check out several screenshots below showing off the content they've added to the game in different coloring for the game. You can also snag the game right now for a 13% discount on Steam until November 2nd as a little bit of a Halloween bonus.

The Old Gods are reawakening, clawing their way back into a world that's spiraling into madness. In hospitals, abandoned classrooms, quiet apartments, and dark forests, strange appearances and unexplainable phenomena test the sanity of residents in Shiokawa, Japan. Is it chaotic retribution, or the machinations of beings beyond our comprehension? This is World Of Horror: The end of the world is nigh, and the only solution is to confront the terror reigning over the apocalypse. Navigate this hellish, roguelite reality through turn-based combat and unforgiving choices in this roguelite-style cosmic horror RPG. Invoke dark rituals, uncover disturbing clues, and solve puzzles across multiple randomized mysteries. Each perplexing case unravels into a series of random encounters with nightmarish figures inspired by the works of horror legends Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft.