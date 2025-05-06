Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: Operation Postmaster, VE-Day

World of Tanks Celebrates 80th Anniversary of VE-Day

World of Tanks is celebrating the anniversary of a landmark event in WWII, as they have a new event marking VE-Day with Operation Postman

Article Summary World of Tanks launches Operation Postman PvE event for VE-Day's 80th anniversary

Players command an M24 Chaffee and Allied crew to deliver a crucial message behind enemy lines

Special livestream from The Tank Museum features historical insight, tank experts, and Twitch Drops

Earn x5 XP, discounts on vehicles and gear, and exclusive rewards from May 6th to 13th

Wargaming has announced a new event starting today for World of Tanks, as players will celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE-Day with Operation Postman. This tribute event marks the end of WWII in Europe with an all-new PvE mode, a historic livestream from the Tank Museum that will be hosted by renowned tank experts, several exclusive Twitch Drops, and more. We have the finer details from the devs for you here and a trailer to show it off, as the event is underway now.

World of Tanks – Operation Postman

From May 6th to May 13th, players will step into the boots of an elite Allied tank commander in the thrilling new PvE mission, Operation Postman. Set in the tense final days of World War II, the objective is clear but dangerous: deliver a message behind enemy lines to inform Allied troops that the war is over. Players will enter combat in a uniquely camouflaged M24 Chaffee, supported by an international tank crew equipped with special tactical abilities such as "Scout Around" to recon enemy positions and "False Order" to mislead German patrols. Dense minefields block all approaches to the castle, prompting players to explore the enemy base, locate command posts, and search for maps that reveal a safe route. Once tankers complete challenges, trusty Chaffee will stay with their tank collection permanently.

On May 10th at 15:00 UTC, Wargaming and The Tank Museum in Bovington, UK will present a special livestream commemorating VE Day. It will be hosted by World of Tanks Head of Military Relations and Tank Regiment Veteran Richard Cutland, and Head of Marketing and Engagement at The Tank Museum, Nik Wyness. Join them and some very special guests as they delve onto the significance of VE Day, the key stages of WWII and the evolution of armour throughout this period. Viewers can also expect valuable Mystery Drops on Twitch throughout the stream and a chance to win premium vehicles and more. Between May 8th at 9:00am and May 12th 9:00am UTC, tankers can also earn x5 XP multipliers for the first victory of the day, along with gold discounts on Premium vehicles, and credit discounts on researchable vehicles, consumables, and equipment.

