World of Tanks Modern Armor Announces New Valhalla Event

World of Tanks Modern Armor will be channeling the powers of the Norse gods with the introduction of the Valhalla event next week

Article Summary World of Tanks Modern Armor launches its Norse-themed Valhalla event from May 13 to June 2

Players pledge allegiance to Thor, Loki, or Freyja, unlocking unique commanders and rewards

Four new Viking-inspired tanks debut: Mjölnir, Lævateinn, Thrungva, and Gungnir

Special features include the Champions Path Challenge, Valhalla Blessings, and 7v7 Brawls

Wargaming dropped new details about the next event coming to World of Tanks Modern Armor, as they go all Norse-related with the Valhalla event. This limited-time event will run from May 13 until June 2, and will bring players a ton of Viking lore to the game for some fun. You'll see legendary gods and goddesses descend to Midgard, calling on worthy champions (tanks) to fight by their sides. We have the finer details of the event and a trailer for you here.

World of Tanks Modern Armor – Valhalla

The journey, inspired by Norse mythology, includes at its core the Champions Path Challenge, where players pledge their loyalty to one of three gods: Thor, Loki, or Freyja. Once a god is chosen, tankers will receive that god's 2D Standard Commander and a Flag Voucher tied to them. Choose wisely— your decision is final and cannot be changed! From there, players progress through Challenge stages by completing missions and earning special points. Each god offers a unique path to victory, with rewards such as Premium tanks, powerful 3D and 2D Commanders, thematic in-game items, discounts on special vehicles (including Gungnir, Odin's exclusive vehicle), and more. The following four thematic tanks, inspired by Norse gods, debut with the Valhalla event:

Mjölnir: Power through battles in a tank designed for strength and speed, featuring Thor's iconic hammer and Viking symbols.

Power through battles in a tank designed for strength and speed, featuring Thor's iconic hammer and Viking symbols. Lævateinn: A homage to Loki, it's a tank that's as elusive and unpredictable as the trickster god himself, with intricate designs and deceptive flair.

A homage to Loki, it's a tank that's as elusive and unpredictable as the trickster god himself, with intricate designs and deceptive flair. Thrungva: Harness Freyja's strength with a tank decked out in battle-ready war paint and designs inspired by her fierce warrior nature.

Harness Freyja's strength with a tank decked out in battle-ready war paint and designs inspired by her fierce warrior nature. Gungnir: Command a tank that embodies the wisdom and strength of Odin, designed as a fierce and focused Viking attack master.

Players will also have an opportunity to share the gods' favors with their allies by sending "Valhalla Blessings," gifting each other rewards based on Thor, Loki, and Freyja's powers. Furthermore, tankers can demonstrate their might in the "Brawls of Valhalla," a special 7v7 mode.

