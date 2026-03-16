Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: mafia, Mafia: Definitive Edition

World of Tanks Reveals Battle Pass Collab With Mafia Franchise

World of Tanks has a new offer you can't refuse as characters from the Mafia franchise will be added in a new Battle Pass Special

Article Summary World of Tanks teams up with Mafia: Definitive Edition for a limited-time Battle Pass Special event.

Unlock Mafia characters as tank commanders and new themed decals, 2D styles, and 3D attachments.

Recruit Tommy Angelo, Paulie Lombardo, and more to lead your garage with exclusive in-game bundles.

Complete special missions and Twitch Drops for extra rewards from March 19-29 in World of Tanks.

Wargaming has teamed up with 2K Games for a new collaboration, as they have introduced a new World of Tanks Battle Pass Special centered around the Mafia franchise. From March 19-29, you'll be able to get several tanks based on the characters from Mafia: Definitive Edition, along with other additions to the game that will have you take care of business on a more personal level. We have more details and the latest trailer here showing it off.

World of Tanks x Mafia

As players progress through the event, they will be able to recruit iconic characters from Mafia: Definitive Edition as vehicle commanders, unlock themed decals, inscriptions, 3D attachments and 2D styles based on the game's most memorable moments, and much more. Any operation needs muscle. Meet the Predatore, a Tier IX Italian medium tank that will really "send the message." Following in the proud tradition of other Italian mediums, it has an accurate auto reloading gun alongside excellent mobility. Its exceptional top speed lets the vehicle deliver its firepower to anywhere on the battlefield.Every s mart boss surrounds himself with a capable team. During Battle Pass Special: Mafia, Commanders can recruit a crew that knows how to handle delicate situations.

Tommy Angelo – once a taxi driver on the streets of Lost Heaven, is now a rising mob figure who won his respect the hard way.

Paulie Lombardo – a sharp-tongued wisecracker who keeps spirits high and fists ready.

Sam Trapani – delivers quiet efficiency and unwavering loyalty, the kind of enforcer any Don trusts without question.

Frank Colletti – acts as the steady consigliere, guiding every smart move.

Don Ennio Salieri – a leader who knows respect isn't given, it's earned.

Tommy and Paulie join as you progress through stages of the battle pass. For those ready to expand their organization, Sam, Frank, and The Don are available via special in-game bundles. Any respectable member of the family must look as sharp as they are dangerous. Three classy 2D styles are available to dress your tank for success:

Little Italy

Fair Play

Lost Heaven Noir

Throughout the event, Commanders will also participate in special missions to earn additional rewards, and Twitch viewers will be able to claim themed Drops. Roll out. Make tracks. And remember—We're all family here.

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