World of Warcraft: Midnight Announces New Beta Test

New details have been released for the World of Warcraft: Midnight Beta Test, as we have an idea of what to expect this November

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Midnight Beta Test begins November 11 with signups now open for players.

Explore four new zones, Haranir allied race, Void Elf Demon Hunters, and full leveling to 90.

Eight new dungeons, 11 delves, PvP updates, new activities, and expanded talent systems arrive.

Weeks 2-3 unlock raid testing, Mythic+, housing upgrades, and additional UI and transmog features.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new details of what players will see in the upcoming Beta Test for World of Warcraft: Midnight. This is basically one of the last steps for the team before they launch the new content, as they are taking signups for people to participate in it when it launches on November 11. We have a few snippets of the details for you below from their latest blog.

World of Warcraft: Midnight

Players selected to participate will receive an email invitation directing them to download the game client directly from the Battle.net desktop app. Players who pre-purchase the Epic Edition may also receive email notifications. As always, please be aware of phishing attempts—if you're unsure whether your invitation is legitimate, please log in to your Battle.net account to verify that a Midnight beta license is attached (under Your Game Accounts). New systems, the complete leveling experience, zones, dungeons, delves, Housing, and the new playable Haranir and Devourer Demon Hunter are all available in the beta. Raid testing will come at a later time. As with the alpha test, we'll be adding content through the initial weeks and running focused tests as needed. Keep an eye on the test forums for more information.

Week 1

Expansion Introduction

Leveling 81-90

All Zones The battle between Light and the Void spans across four new zones: Eversong Woods, Zul'Aman, Harandar, and Voidstorm.

Silvermoon City Hub The legendary blood elf capital serves as the Midnight campaign hub while both factions face new threats.

New Allied Race: Haranir Earn the trust of the Haranir through a series of quests to unlock this new allied race.

Devourer Demon Hunter Specialization Learn more about the new damage-dealing spec for Demon Hunters, focused on delivering distinct gameplay mechanics depending on your specialization and Hero Talents using Void magic.

Void Elf Demon Hunter Void Elves can now heed the call of the Demon Hunter, taking up the mantle to push back against the hungering forces of the Void.

Arator's Journey Join Arator through an epic globetrotting campaign questline, in search of the truth about the nature of the Light.

New Dungeons Conquer eight new dungeons, each with unique environments and storylines.

New Delves Undertake new challenges in 11 new Delves.

Prey Track powerful targets throughout the zones of Midnight in three difficulties: Normal, Hard, and Nightmare. Successfully find and defeat your quarry to earn valuable new rewards as you progress through the system.

Arcantina Meet up with some familiar faces for stories and quests, sending you back out into Azeroth once more.

New Activities Whether you're looking for a challenge or just want to do a little more exploration into the stories found in Midnight, we've got you covered with some new activities that we're sure will appeal to many playstyles.

Journeys Engage with World of Warcraft content in a meaningful way thanks to a brand-new feature tab in their Adventure Guide—Journeys—with a significant update to how you track your in-game progress

Talent Updates With the release of Midnight, a new adventure path opens up, raising the level cap to ninety. Along with these additional levels, we're expanding talent trees with exciting new abilities and introducing what we call Apex talents.

Profession Updates and New Recipes

PvP Updates: New Epic Battleground: Slayer's Rise Slayer's Rise World PvP Training Grounds

Housing Endeavors

New Player and Returning Player Experiences

User Interface Updates

Weeks 2-3

Limited Raid Testing Voidspire (excluding the end boss) Dreamrift March on Quel'Danas (excluding the end boss)

Updated Transmog System

Mythic+ Dungeons

Midnight Season 1 Dungeons

Upper-tier Delves

Housing Night Elf and Blood Elf exterior decor

Additional User Interface Updates

