World Of Warcraft: The War Within Releases Ghosts of K'aresh Update

World Of Warcraft: The War Within dropped its latest update today, as a new zone and more has opened up with Ghosts of K’aresh

Article Summary Battle through the new K'aresh zone and uncover secrets in World of Warcraft: The War Within update 11.2.

Tazavesh, the Veiled Market returns as the main player hub and offers a revamped Mythic+ dungeon experience.

Unlock the Reshii Wraps artifact cloak for unique Ethereal powers and zone-specific abilities in K'aresh.

Prepare for Season 3 with Manaforge: Omega raid, new dungeon, and Mythic+ content launching August 12.

Blizzard Entertainment released a new update today for World Of Warcraft: The War Within, as Update 11.2 – Ghosts of K'aresh is live. The Void Lord has added a number of new challenges in this one, as you'll see the continuation of the current expansion's story, get new upgradeable gear, visit a new zone, and more. We have more details about it fromt he devs below, and you can read the finer details in their latest blog.

World Of Warcraft: The War Within – Ghosts of K'aresh

In Ghosts of K'aresh, the campaign continues as more pieces to a troubling puzzle fall into place. Players immerse themselves in The War Within story as it leads up to the next chapter of the Worldsoul Saga—Midnight. There's some unfinished business to be had on K'aresh and the specter of an old enemy looms large. Forces with ill-intent are determined to bring forth Dimensius, the All-Devouring once more to finish off the ethereals. Should he arise, Azeroth will also be in peril from this dangerous Void Lord.

New Zone: K'aresh A fragmented world that spans multiple fractured islands, this once-thriving world shows hints of its former glory where the Ethereals have worked to maintain some semblance of life.

New Player Hub: Tazavesh, the Veiled Market The Brokers return and they are bringing their market with them, out of the Shadowlands and into K'aresh. (Also returning as a Mythic+ dungeon).

New Upgradeable Gear Item: Reshii Wraps (artifact cloak) To exist on K'aresh, and even to thwart security systems of the new raid, players will not only need to think like an Ethereal, but in some cases, will need to BE one. This artifact cloak will enable players to take on an energy form to see the world through an Ethereal's eyes.

Season 3, starting on August 12: New Raid, Dungeon and Mythic+ Season Manaforge: Omega : A new 8-boss raid , the champions of Azeroth must make their way through Manaforge: Omega to stop the resurrection of Dimensius (Spoiler: they don't which makes for an insanely epic encounter in the raid). Eco-Dome Al'dani: A 3-boss dungeon, players will need to confront a group of Wastelanders who have learned of this secret eco-dome and invaded it. Note: All season 3 dungeons are available today in normal, heroic and Mythic 0 difficulties, with Mythic+ being available starting August 12.



