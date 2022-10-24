World Of Warcraft To Release Dragonflight Pre-Expansion Patch

Blizzard Entertainment revealed they will be releasing a pre-expansion patch for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which begins on October 25th. The team dropped the latest set of notes on their website, detailing how they will be releasing content for the game ahead of time to prepare whatever version you have on your desktop for the expansion to come. Both phases come with some variety of content that will prepare you for what's to come on November 28th. You can read those notes down below.

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Phase One: October 25

Talent System Revamp: Dragonflight contains major updates to World of Warcraft classes, centering on the re-introduction of talent trees. The new talent system empowers players to make creative and meaningful talent choices without compromising their effectiveness—and most importantly, it gives them meaningful options at every level.

: Players will experience an updated User Interface (UI) and Heads-Up Display (HUD), allowing customization of the base UI and providing a modernized appearance to the layout and view while maintaining the original design's charm and personality. Accessibility Features: A variety of new features that will include "press and hold" spellcasting, interact keys, gamepad support, and more.

A variety of new features that will include "press and hold" spellcasting, interact keys, gamepad support, and more. Rated Solo Shuffle: First introduced as a PvP Brawl, we up the stakes by adding the ability for players to earn (or lose!) rating with the introduction of Rated Solo Shuffle. Players will be able to earn seasonal rewards and achievements, credit toward Vicious Mounts, weekly great vault progress, and Conquest similar to Rated Battlegrounds and Arenas. Cross-faction play will also be enabled. Dragonflight-specific ratings and rewards will become available with the start of Dragonflight Season 1.

Phase Two: November 15

New Race/Class: Dracthyr Evoker Available: Players will menace their foes (or empower their allies) as the new dracthyr Evoker, World of Warcraft's first-ever race and class combination. Able to switch between a humanoid visage and a fearsome draconic form, the dracthyr are highly mobile, and their unique Evoker class can specialize in ranged damage-dealing or in aiding their allies as a healer by harnessing the mystical gifts of dragonkind.

Play through the starting zone for WoW's newest hero class, the Dracthyr Evoker New Dungeon: Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr: Located in the Badlands within the Eastern Kingdoms, players will v enture into Uldaman to lay claim to a legacy of knowledge left behind by the titans. This ancient titan facility is where, long ago, allies of the heroic Keeper Tyr hid the Discs of Norgannon.

Located in the Badlands within the Eastern Kingdoms, players will enture into Uldaman to lay claim to a legacy of knowledge left behind by the titans. This ancient titan facility is where, long ago, allies of the heroic Keeper Tyr hid the Discs of Norgannon. In-Game Events: Primal Storms: Ward off attacks from the Primalists with new quests and world events, setting the stage for Dragonflight's launch.