World of Warships Launches Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover

Cowabunga, dudes! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles take on Shredder and Krang in a new crossover happening in World of Warships.

Wargaming and Nickelodeon have teamed up for a new crossover event as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in World of Warships. This is a special event in which Shredder and Krang have sapped all the power from NYC to rage war on the city's pizza supply. Obviously, the turtles can't have that, so they're off to fight them in the New York Harbor. You'll get four new ships, two for the turtles, with two of each commanding, and two for the Foot Clan, with Shredder and Krang as your commanders, in this limited-time event. We have more info below and the trailer above, as the full notes can be found on their website.

World of Warships x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Cowabunga! To celebrate the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover into World of Warships, a wide range of content will be available beginning September 25th. Two skins will be included across multiple bundles – the Turtle Lair skin for Italian Tier X cruiser Napoli, and the Shredder Team skin for German Tier X battleship Schlieffen. In addition, two new camouflages, one themed around the Turtles and the other around the villains, will be available for all vessels.

In true Turtle Power fashion, six celebrated heroes and villains from the franchise also arrive as Commanders, ready to lead warships to victory in battle. Included are Leonardo for Italy, Raphael for USA, Donatello for Europe, Michelangelo for Pan-America, Shredder for Japan, and finally, Krang for Germany. All of this arrives alongside five new flags, a brand-new patch available through a chain of mission, and Pizza Time Premium Containers which have the chance to surprise players with one of the gnarly new themed items.

To commemorate the arrival of these world-famous heroes, three new bundles will be available in the World of Warships store for players to purchase. The Commanders Pack brings all six Commanders based on fan-favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters together to take into combat, while the Factions Bundles gives players the option to choose their side and select either heroes or villains, unlocking Commanders and camouflages for their chosen faction. Finally, the Ultimate Bundle includes all of the newly added Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content for players to dive into combat with, as well as bonus commemorative flags and a patch for players to showcase.

