World Of Warships: Legends Add Soviet Destroyers

World Of Warships: Legends has released a brand new update into the game that is adding Soviet Destroyers to the mix in Early Access. The move comes as the company has added in more of the Soviet campaign to the game called Order and Discipline, as it consists of traditional 100 milestones spread over five weeks. The campaign will come with rewards like the heavy cruiser Pyotr Bagration upon completion with Admiralty Backing obtained. The team has also added the Transformers crossover event into the game that was experienced in regular WoW earlier this year. You can read more about the update below and check out the latest trailer for it all, with completed patch notes available here.

Expanding the ranges of the Red Navy, three Soviet destroyers Soobrazitelny, Boevoi and Kiev, arrive in Early Access. Obtainable from dedicated crates, these ships form a new alternate line of Russian destroyers. This trio provides a twist on the Russian destroyers' established playstyle and paves the wave for Udaloi at Tier VII coming in red hot in the next update.

For all the courageous captains, three Arena seasons with active Arms Races mechanic are the way to go. The prizes are available to all participants, with better rewards for higher placements on the leaderboard. Speaking of competitive battles, significant balance changes have been implemented. Thirteen ships and 11 traits and skills got either buffed or nerfed, along with a couple of smaller tweaks. A full list of changes is available in the patch notes.

Last but not least, three new Premium ships will set sail in World of Warships: Legends. US Navy boosts its ranks with the Charles F. Hughes destroyer at Tier VI, while Japanese fleet gets first-ever Premium aircraft carrier Zuihō at Tier V. Colossal Stalingrad is another first – she is the pioneer of Legendary tier ships available for Global XP.