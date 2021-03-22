World Of Warships: Legends Fires Into Space With April Fool's Event

Wargaming announced a new event happening in World Of Warships: Legends as you'll be commanding your ships… in space! The developers have a new mode called Stellar Clash that launched today, which will take your skills and throw them into space, sort of, as you battle with futuristic designs on a grid floating in space, fighting against enemies with three spaceships which you will command to defend this part of the galaxy. The ships in question are futuristic versions of the mighty battleship Alldestroyer, multi-purpose cruiser Galaxy, and the high-speed destroyer Rover. Each with their own commanders at the helm. You can read more info about the event here along with the trailer, as it will be running all the way until April 12th.

Three commanders are lined up to helm these spaceships: John Luke Pickup for the Alldestroyer, Shelly Beapley for the Galaxy, and Space Fishy for the Rover. Their fully upgraded skills and abilities will be vital to winning in Stellar Clash, captains should pick their skills carefully! Each battle will consist of nine players plus a swarm of Invaders vying for control of the system. As a solo captain, players will have to become the last ship standing, or take control of the capture circle to win. There are plenty of boosts available to grab throughout the map to help improve your ship as well, ranging from heals to better reload time. Each match will challenge captain's skills in dealing with multiple enemies and situations, pushing them to adapt to an ever-changing battlefield. Battling the Invaders will net players "Stellar Chips," which can be used to unlock all kinds of permanent space skins in World Of Warships: Legends for many different ships, as well as getting the aforementioned event commanders for your regular seagoing fleet! There are a bunch of Stellar Clash themed skins and items awaiting, but also the rare premium destroyer Yukikaze for intrepid captains who earn enough Chips to command her.