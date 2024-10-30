Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: star trek

World Of Warships Reveals New Star Trek Crossover Event

Set phasers to Stunned. The latest World of Warships crossover brings in several new additions from the iconic sci-fi series Star Trek

Unlock and upgrade fan-favorite ships and Commanders like Picard and Spock.

Collect Star Trek tokens to enhance vessels with iconic phasers and photon torpedoes.

Secure the U.S.S Enterprise-D and exclusive camouflages like the Borg skin for more strategy.

Wargaming has teamed up with Paramount for a brand new crossover event, as Star Trek has come to World of Warships for a limited time. This latest crossover will see three new Operations where you can engage in interstellar battles on the high seas, featuring fights with ships designed to look like classic ships you'd find in Trek lore. You'll also find new camouflages, ships, and four more iconic Commanders ready to go into battle. We have more details below as the collab kicks off today.

World of Warships x Star Trek

Following a scientific gathering on the planet Vulcan – which sees the brightest minds across the Federation, Vulcans, Klingon Empire, and Romulan Star Empire coming together – the infamous Borg Collective uses this moment to launch a devastating attack. To fight back, players can dive into three new Operations, starting from Wednesday, October 30, and running for two weeks each until mid-December. For these Operations, players can helm ships from each of the factions, equipped with fan-favorite Commanders, including Picard, 1Spock, Sela, and Gowron.

At the start of the event, three ships will be available for the duration of the Operations, including a destroyer, cruiser, and battleship, with a fourth aircraft carrier, the U.S.S Enterprise-D, available to unlock as players make their way through the new Reward Track. Alongside unlocking the iconic Grey Ghost in these Operations, players will be able to purchase U.S.S Enterprise using doubloons for a limited time. As they progress, players can unlock module upgrades and Star Trek tokens to upgrade ships even further. Dropping anchor in the all-new Star Trek-themed port, players will be able to keep track of their progress, upgrade their vessels, and unlock battle bonuses as they complete an iconic Star Trek memorabilia-themed collection.

All operation-specific ships will begin with basic-level modules that can be upgraded through the reward track, and each will be hosted in four slots capable of holding different modules, such as primary and secondary weapons, hulls, and shields. By experimenting with different combinations, players can discover new ways to boost their ship's stats, bonus effects, and armaments to build the ultimate vessel for enemy destruction. To further embrace the spirit of Star Trek, each Operation also equips the ships with newly added weapons and shields, allowing players to fight back the Borg using a variety of phasers and photon torpedoes.

Following the arrival of fan-favorite Star Trek characters and camouflages earlier this year, the latest wave also introduces four new iconic character Commanders. Joining the fray are Starfleet's William Riker for Pan-Asian Tier I cruiser Chengan, Starfleet's Kathryn Janeway for American Tier X cruiser Salem, the Borg Queen for Japanese Tier X battleship Yamato, and finally, the Klingon Worf for French Tier I cruiser Bougainville. In addition, two new permanent camouflages are also available, with the inclusion of the Borg skin for Yamato and the USS Voyager skin for Salem.

