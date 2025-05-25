Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: World Series Of Warzone

World Series Of Warzone Returns For New 2025 Season

Call of Duty: Warzone pros rejoice! The World Series Of Warzone is making a comeback for the 2025 season, with games beginning in June

Article Summary World Series Of Warzone returns for 2025 with global competitions and a $1M prize pool up for grabs.

Events kick off in June with the In-Game Open, letting trios battle it out for qualifying spots.

Top teams from North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM will compete for spots at the Global Final.

Players must sign up on FACEIT, team up in trios, and meet eligibility to enter and advance.

Activision announced this past week that they are bringing back the World Series of Warzone esports series for all Call of Duty: Warzone fans and players. The company is partnering with ESL FACEIT Group to run a new set of events, beginning in late June with an In-Game Open, where they will have teams compete against each other in multiple rounds, with the top ten teams with the highest cores moving on and claiming prizes. The series will have multiple competitions taking place across five different regions, all of which will build to a Global Finals later this year. We have more info below about the first competition happening in late June, as you can get more details of the whole series on their website.

World Series Of Warzone 2025

Thousands will compete and 150 of the world's best players will fight for the World Series of Warzone Champions title and their share of the $1M prize pool. In North America and EMEA, the road to the WSOW Global Final begins with the In-Game Open, where teams can sign up to compete and prove their trio has what it takes to qualify. Advancing trios will move on to the Private Match qualifiers, with 21 WSOW Global Final trio spots open in each region.

Expansion Regions return for 2025, giving players from APAC, LATAM North, and LATAM South the opportunity to compete in Private Match qualifiers to reach the Expansion Region Finals. The top performing trios from those areas will secure their place and fill out the remaining eight spots at the WSOW Global Final. Assemble your squad and get ready to drop into Verdansk this summer to prove you have what it takes to qualify for a shot at the $1M prize pool.

In-Game Open

Grab two eligible squadmates, sign up on FACEIT, and drop into the playlist "World Series of WZ" in Call of Duty: Warzone during the following dates and times: Competition Window: 6/20 – 6/22 NA & EMEA: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM PT (4:00 PM – 10:00 PM UTC) each day Each trios' score will consist of their best ten scoring matches utilizing WSOW scoring. Only matches that begin during the competition windows and played with your registered squadmates will count! The top 100 trios in each region will be eligible to be invited to the WSOW Group Stage Qualifiers. In order to participate, qualify, and advance in the World Series of Warzone competition, you must have a FACEIT account and an Activision account in good standing and meet all eligibility requirements.

