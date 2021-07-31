World War Z: Aftermath Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Saber Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer showing off the bloody combat of World War Z: Aftermath. This trailer gives you all the info you need about what's changed and what's stayed the same from the previous entry. This includes looking over new story episodes, melee combat, first-person mode, a new class with electrified weaponry, full cross-play on consoles and PC, and so much more to tackle. You can enjoy the trailer down below as the game will launch this fall on PC and current-gen consoles, with a 2022 release for next-gen.

New Battles from a World at War: Fend for your life and make a stand against the swarm in two thrilling new story episodes — take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia's snowbound Kamchatka region.

New Ways to Fight: Decimate the undead with a brutal new melee system featuring two-handed and dual-wield weapons like the sickle, cleaver, fire axe and sledgehammer, and experience the heart-pounding immersion of World War Z: Aftermath's optional first-person mode.

Deep Hero Progression: Level up eight unique classes, each with their own perks, including the new Vanguard class, armed with an electrified shield that can plow through the horde with devastating efficiency. Customize your weapons and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards.

The Next Generation of Zombie Action: Play in glorious 4K|60 FPS on next-gen systems. Endure hundreds more zombies on screen than ever before possible in the new Horde Mode XL, coming exclusively to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in a free post-launch update.

The Complete World War Z Experience: Aftermath includes all content from World War Z: Game Of The Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille, Jerusalem and Tokyo – altogether 23 total PVE maps across 7 massive episodes, an amazing wealth of content.

Play With Friends Anywhere: Aftermath supports up to four-player co-op with full cross-play between consoles and PC, including Steam and the Epic Games Store. Or play solo with AI teammates so that you don't have to rely on friends or strangers to continue the story.

